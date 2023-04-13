Update from Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) was $196.03 for the day, down -0.43% from the previous closing price of $196.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1989626 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $268.

On March 22, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $275.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on March 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $225.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MORA RICHARD sold 4,500 shares for $214.62 per share. The transaction valued at 965,775 led to the insider holds 1,600 shares of the business.

RANHOFF DAVID A sold 7,500 shares of ENPH for $1,524,357 on Feb 21. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 97,102 shares after completing the transaction at $203.25 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 36,327 shares for $327.65 each. As a result, the insider received 11,902,454 and left with 1,131,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENPH now has a Market Capitalization of 26.96B and an Enterprise Value of 26.65B. As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 208.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 255.88.

Shares Statistics:

ENPH traded an average of 4.13M shares per day over the past three months and 2.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.66M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 5.7M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.51 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.44. EPS for the following year is $7.35, with 29 analysts recommending between $9.42 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $948.25M to a low estimate of $702M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $441.29M, an estimated increase of 65.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $769.49M, an increase of 45.10% less than the figure of $65.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672.9M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 38.10% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.69B and the low estimate is $3.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.