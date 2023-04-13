urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) closed the day trading at $1.63 down -5.23% from the previous closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1277214 shares were traded. UGRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0576 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UGRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on March 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when WILKS LEWIS bought 12,555 shares for $3.55 per share. The transaction valued at 44,575 led to the insider holds 78,269 shares of the business.

WILKS LEWIS bought 6,000 shares of UGRO for $19,888 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 65,714 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, WILKS LEWIS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $3.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,524 and bolstered with 59,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UGRO now has a Market Capitalization of 17.56M and an Enterprise Value of 12.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGRO has reached a high of $9.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2732, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9689.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UGRO traded about 37.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UGRO traded about 167.84k shares per day. A total of 10.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.77M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UGRO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 121.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 163.72k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$1.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $15.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.5M to a low estimate of $15.1M. As of the current estimate, urban-gro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.05M, an estimated decrease of -25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.24M, an increase of 30.50% over than the figure of -$25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.98M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $105.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.03M, up 56.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $131.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.16M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.