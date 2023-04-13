Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) closed at $3.56 in the last session, down -1.93% from day before closing price of $3.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1565176 shares were traded. VMEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VMEO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $18 previously.

On December 15, 2021, JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $21.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Munson Gillian bought 20,000 shares for $3.77 per share. The transaction valued at 75,414 led to the insider holds 847,802 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VMEO now has a Market Capitalization of 604.89M and an Enterprise Value of 700.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMEO has reached a high of $11.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5826.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VMEO traded on average about 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 161.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VMEO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 3.66M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $101.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.8M to a low estimate of $100.7M. As of the current estimate, Vimeo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.35M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.54M, a decrease of -7.60% less than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $406.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $410.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $433.03M, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $437.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $449.8M and the low estimate is $407M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.