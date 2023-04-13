What shareholders can do to beat the market with Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stock

In the latest session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) closed at $18.06 up 0.17% from its previous closing price of $18.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7836176 shares were traded. CVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.85.

For a deeper understanding of Cenovus Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVE now has a Market Capitalization of 34.27B and an Enterprise Value of 39.93B. As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.87.

Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.45.

For the past three months, CVE has traded an average of 7.48M shares per day and 7.61M over the past ten days. A total of 1.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CVE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 51.6M with a Short Ratio of 51.60M, compared to 44.15M on Feb 14, 2023.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CVE is 0.31, from 0.46 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59.

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.17 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.69 and $1.21.

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.18B to a low estimate of $9B. As of the current estimate, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.15B, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.64B, a decrease of -19.10% less than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.11B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.54B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.36B and the low estimate is $16.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.