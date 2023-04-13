What shareholders can do to beat the market with FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) stock

In the latest session, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) closed at $0.39 up 9.03% from its previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0325 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748592 shares were traded. FOXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4101 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3543.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FOXO Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.87M and an Enterprise Value of 7.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 124.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXO has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5956, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7188.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOXO has traded an average of 2.99M shares per day and 619.13k over the past ten days. A total of 27.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.76M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 426.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 182.75k on Feb 14, 2023.