What shareholders can do to beat the market with Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) stock

In the latest session, Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) closed at $77.28 down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $77.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528587 shares were traded. GWRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Guidewire Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On December 01, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $78.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 27, 2022, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Hung Priscilla sold 2,523 shares for $76.88 per share. The transaction valued at 193,968 led to the insider holds 53,793 shares of the business.

Cooper Jeffrey Elliott sold 1,659 shares of GWRE for $127,544 on Mar 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,899 shares after completing the transaction at $76.88 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, King James Winston, who serves as the Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns of the company, sold 1,526 shares for $76.88 each. As a result, the insider received 117,319 and left with 35,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GWRE now has a Market Capitalization of 6.31B and an Enterprise Value of 6.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWRE has reached a high of $95.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GWRE has traded an average of 756.37K shares per day and 514.01k over the past ten days. A total of 82.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.84M. Shares short for GWRE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 3.22M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $214.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $216M to a low estimate of $213.33M. As of the current estimate, Guidewire Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.45M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.63M, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255.63M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $947.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $897.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $903.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $812.61M, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $994.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $979.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.