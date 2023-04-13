What shareholders can do to beat the market with Niu Technologies (NIU) stock

As of close of business last night, Niu Technologies’s stock clocked out at $3.70, down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $3.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519251 shares were traded. NIU stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NIU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.90 from $11.40 previously.

On April 14, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.50.

On August 09, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $15.UBS initiated its Sell rating on August 09, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIU now has a Market Capitalization of 287.31M and an Enterprise Value of 226.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIU has reached a high of $9.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2350, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9089.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NIU traded 656.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 575.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.57M. Shares short for NIU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 786.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.37M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $591.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $615.44M to a low estimate of $570.26M. As of the current estimate, Niu Technologies’s year-ago sales were $460.34M, an estimated increase of 28.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NIU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $615.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $460.34M, up 28.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $728.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $774.07M and the low estimate is $686.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.