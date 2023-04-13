Which analyst expects Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock clocked out at $1.80, down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520707 shares were traded. AUTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AUTL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2023, Bryan Garnier started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUTL now has a Market Capitalization of 313.26M and an Enterprise Value of -44.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $4.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9512, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4708.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AUTL traded 554.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 422.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.45M. Insiders hold about 8.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.13M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.65.