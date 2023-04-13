Which analyst expects Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) closed at $14.19 down -3.73% from its previous closing price of $14.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23205688 shares were traded. RIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when McDonough Claire sold 2,902 shares for $20.78 per share. The transaction valued at 60,304 led to the insider holds 72,902 shares of the business.

Baker Jeff sold 2,331 shares of RIVN for $44,254 on Feb 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 87,000 shares after completing the transaction at $18.98 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, McDonough Claire, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,090 shares for $18.99 each. As a result, the insider received 39,694 and left with 75,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 13.67B and an Enterprise Value of 3.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has reached a high of $41.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RIVN has traded an average of 31.44M shares per day and 23.16M over the past ten days. A total of 925.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 801.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RIVN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 69.17M with a Short Ratio of 69.17M, compared to 37.62M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 18.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.28 and a low estimate of -$2.03, while EPS last year was -$1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.5, with high estimates of -$1.14 and low estimates of -$1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.92 and -$6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.55. EPS for the following year is -$3.36, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.1 and -$5.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $624.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $741.4M to a low estimate of $475.4M. As of the current estimate, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95M, an estimated increase of 557.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $957.09M, an increase of 162.90% less than the figure of $557.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $677.8M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 148.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.86B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.