A correction may be in store for Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) shares?

In the latest session, Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) closed at $152.48 down -0.35% from its previous closing price of $153.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1294001 shares were traded. LNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $205.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $210.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,700 shares for $141.50 per share. The transaction valued at 382,059 led to the insider holds 33,862 shares of the business.

Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares of LNG for $504,630 on Aug 23. The SVP, Operations now owns 56,016 shares after completing the transaction at $168.21 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, BOTTA G ANDREA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,200 shares for $167.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,536,860 and left with 39,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNG now has a Market Capitalization of 37.08B and an Enterprise Value of 63.68B. As of this moment, Cheniere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $182.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNG has traded an average of 1.85M shares per day and 1.29M over the past ten days. A total of 246.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.81M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LNG is 1.58, from 1.45 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The current Payout Ratio is 24.50% for LNG, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.89 and a low estimate of $3.52, while EPS last year was -$3.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.6, with high estimates of $5.05 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.38 and $12.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.89. EPS for the following year is $12.23, with 18 analysts recommending between $17.61 and $7.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.04B to a low estimate of $4.32B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.48B, an estimated decrease of -25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.02B, a decrease of -37.30% less than the figure of -$25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.98B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.43B, down -37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.3B and the low estimate is $16.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.