A correction may be in store for General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares?

As of close of business last night, General Mills Inc.’s stock clocked out at $86.95, down -0.07% from its previous closing price of $87.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2083262 shares were traded. GIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 82.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On January 27, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Quam Bethany C. sold 21,734 shares for $85.86 per share. The transaction valued at 1,866,052 led to the insider holds 47,560 shares of the business.

Nudi Jonathon sold 8,030 shares of GIS for $685,190 on Mar 29. The Group President now owns 83,049 shares after completing the transaction at $85.33 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Nudi Jonathon, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 10,894 shares for $84.49 each. As a result, the insider received 920,479 and left with 82,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIS now has a Market Capitalization of 51.14B and an Enterprise Value of 62.10B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIS has reached a high of $88.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GIS traded 3.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 592.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GIS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.95M with a Short Ratio of 10.95M, compared to 12.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.13, GIS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47. The current Payout Ratio is 45.50% for GIS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.67 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $5.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.27B to a low estimate of $5.02B. As of the current estimate, General Mills Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.89B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.97B, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.88B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.99B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.25B and the low estimate is $20.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.