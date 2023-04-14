A correction may be in store for MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares?

As of close of business last night, MPLX LP’s stock clocked out at $34.77, up 0.35% from its previous closing price of $34.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1235058 shares were traded. MPLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MPLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 146.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $41 from $37 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $36.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $33.50.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 09, 2022, with a $33.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Floerke Gregory Scott sold 2,500 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 87,500 led to the insider holds 80,212 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPLX now has a Market Capitalization of 34.69B and an Enterprise Value of 54.75B. As of this moment, MPLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPLX has reached a high of $35.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MPLX traded 1.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MPLX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.62M with a Short Ratio of 11.62M, compared to 12.83M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.96, MPLX has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.01.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.51. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.16 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.6B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87B to a low estimate of $2.34B. As of the current estimate, MPLX LP’s year-ago sales were $2.61B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.63B, a decrease of -10.40% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.37B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.61B, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.78B and the low estimate is $9.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.