A glimpse at Alpha Teknova Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Alpha Teknova Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) closed at $2.28 down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 806157 shares were traded. TKNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alpha Teknova Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Hood Lisa sold 2,046 shares for $5.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,811 led to the insider holds 31,234 shares of the business.

Hood Lisa bought 2,046 shares of TKNO for $8,661 on Nov 14. The Chief People Officer now owns 33,280 shares after completing the transaction at $4.23 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Gunstream Stephen, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 1,716 shares for $4.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,264 and bolstered with 61,008 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKNO now has a Market Capitalization of 70.76M and an Enterprise Value of 70.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKNO has reached a high of $16.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2815, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9770.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TKNO has traded an average of 49.09K shares per day and 118.58k over the past ten days. A total of 28.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.42M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TKNO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 302.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 179.44k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $7.8M. As of the current estimate, Alpha Teknova Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.15M, an estimated decrease of -27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.65M, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of -$27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.42M, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $52.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.