A glimpse at Evergy Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Evergy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $62.04, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $62.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045855 shares were traded. EVRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $57 from $61 previously.

On November 23, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Bryant Kevin E. sold 22,500 shares for $59.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,345,689 led to the insider holds 32,993 shares of the business.

Lawrence Sandra AJ sold 400 shares of EVRG for $28,003 on Jun 03. The Director now owns 480 shares after completing the transaction at $70.01 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Lawrence Sandra AJ, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400 shares for $69.98 each. As a result, the insider received 27,992 and left with 880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVRG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.37B and an Enterprise Value of 26.38B. As of this moment, Evergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRG has reached a high of $73.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVRG traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.03M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.08M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.33, EVRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.45. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.31. The current Payout Ratio is 69.90% for EVRG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.65. EPS for the following year is $3.97, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $3.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Evergy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, a decrease of -1.90% less than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.86B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.18B and the low estimate is $5.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.