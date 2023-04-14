A glimpse at Flowers Foods Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) closed at $27.16 down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $27.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 744254 shares were traded. FLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flowers Foods Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1084.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 06, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 2,000 shares for $28.42 per share. The transaction valued at 56,840 led to the insider holds 25,051 shares of the business.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 3,000 shares of FLO for $82,500 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 23,051 shares after completing the transaction at $27.50 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, McMullian Ryals, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 143,020 shares for $27.97 each. As a result, the insider received 3,999,983 and left with 1,781,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.76B and an Enterprise Value of 6.79B. As of this moment, Flowers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has reached a high of $30.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLO has traded an average of 2.28M shares per day and 1.17M over the past ten days. A total of 211.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FLO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.15M with a Short Ratio of 7.15M, compared to 7.67M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FLO is 0.88, from 0.87 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 80.70% for FLO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.55B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Flowers Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.39B and the low estimate is $5.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.