A glimpse at Harley-Davidson Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) closed at $36.71 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $37.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4674238 shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Harley-Davidson Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $39.

On November 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $39.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on November 15, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares for $50.17 per share. The transaction valued at 112,324 led to the insider holds 5,474 shares of the business.

ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of HOG for $1,002,628 on Sep 02. The President and CEO now owns 508,870 shares after completing the transaction at $38.94 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Masood Rafeh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $37.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,062 and bolstered with 1,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.46B and an Enterprise Value of 10.98B. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $51.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOG has traded an average of 1.76M shares per day and 1.92M over the past ten days. A total of 146.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.85M with a Short Ratio of 7.85M, compared to 7.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HOG is 0.66, from 0.63 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 9.50% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.