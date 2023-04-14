A glimpse at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s potential climb to old highs

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826055 shares were traded. NAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Siffermann William A bought 100 shares for $11.43 per share. The transaction valued at 1,143 led to the insider holds 424 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAD has reached a high of $13.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NAD has traded an average of 605.87K shares per day and 668.4k over the past ten days. A total of 233.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.40M. Shares short for NAD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 101.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 54.4k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NAD is 0.46, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.72.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.