A glimpse at The J. M. Smucker Company’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) closed at $153.79 down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $154.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621400 shares were traded. SJM stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The J. M. Smucker Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 158.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $132 to $155.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on December 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $158.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when SMUCKER RICHARD K sold 51,373 shares for $154.27 per share. The transaction valued at 7,925,313 led to the insider holds 640,409 shares of the business.

Knudsen Jeannette L sold 10,000 shares of SJM for $1,539,600 on Mar 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 17,561 shares after completing the transaction at $153.96 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Penrose Jill R, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 4,795 shares for $152.74 each. As a result, the insider received 732,388 and left with 9,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SJM now has a Market Capitalization of 16.60B and an Enterprise Value of 20.90B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJM has reached a high of $163.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SJM has traded an average of 980.49K shares per day and 777.55k over the past ten days. A total of 106.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.92M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SJM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 3.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SJM is 4.08, from 4.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.98. The current Payout Ratio is 60.40% for SJM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.48 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was $2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.75 and $8.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.68. EPS for the following year is $9.52, with 9 analysts recommending between $10.08 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of the current estimate, The J. M. Smucker Company’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, a decrease of -11.70% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.39B and the low estimate is $7.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.