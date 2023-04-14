A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

After finishing at $11.02 in the prior trading day, Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) closed at $11.19, up 1.54%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5567279 shares were traded. AMCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 759.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when NAYAR ARUN sold 5,648 shares for $12.39 per share. The transaction valued at 69,971 led to the insider holds 75,072 shares of the business.

Long Nicholas T. sold 5,372 shares of AMCR for $66,622 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 29,769 shares after completing the transaction at $12.40 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Bertone Andrea E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,246 shares for $12.40 each. As a result, the insider received 65,054 and left with 20,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMCR now has a Market Capitalization of 16.33B and an Enterprise Value of 22.87B. As of this moment, Amcor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 27.43M with a Short Ratio of 27.43M, compared to 27.71M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMCR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.49, compared to 0.49 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.63B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.67B to a low estimate of $3.57B. As of the current estimate, Amcor plc’s year-ago sales were $3.71B, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.82B, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.77B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.54B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.61B and the low estimate is $14.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.