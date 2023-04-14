A Stock You Should Be Looking At: PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

The price of PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) closed at $3.50 in the last session, down -2.23% from day before closing price of $3.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592973 shares were traded. PAYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAYS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Spence Daniel sold 200,000 shares for $3.33 per share. The transaction valued at 666,000 led to the insider holds 9,190,000 shares of the business.

Baker Jeffery Bradford sold 27,232 shares of PAYS for $100,758 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 91,461 shares after completing the transaction at $3.70 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Strobo Robert, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2 shares for $2.26 each. As a result, the insider received 5 and left with 113,849 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYS now has a Market Capitalization of 187.82M and an Enterprise Value of 181.79M. As of this moment, PaySign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 184.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYS has reached a high of $3.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7782.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAYS traded on average about 150.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 187.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 304.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 268.96k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.25M to a low estimate of $10.25M. As of the current estimate, PaySign Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.22M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.87M, an increase of 26.40% over than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.54M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.03M, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53M and the low estimate is $51.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.