A Stock You Should Be Looking At: PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

The price of PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM) closed at $48.89 in the last session, up 0.23% from day before closing price of $48.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623665 shares were traded. PNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PNM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $50.30 from $51 previously.

On October 20, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $45.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $52.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.18B and an Enterprise Value of 8.56B. As of this moment, PNM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNM has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PNM traded on average about 623.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 513.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.68M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PNM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.72M, compared to 2.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PNM is 1.47, which was 1.41 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 70.40% for PNM, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 13, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $460.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $460.14M to a low estimate of $460.14M. As of the current estimate, PNM Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $444.12M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $515.75M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $515.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $515.75M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.