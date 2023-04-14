A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

After finishing at $20.09 in the prior trading day, Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) closed at $20.11, up 0.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622781 shares were traded. PTLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 146.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $22.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on September 29, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Cook George Richard III sold 18,662 shares for $18.95 per share. The transaction valued at 353,725 led to the insider holds 9,907 shares of the business.

Osanloo Michael bought 1,262 shares of PTLO for $22,931 on Nov 30. The President & CEO now owns 169,086 shares after completing the transaction at $18.17 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Waite Jill Francine, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, bought 80 shares for $18.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,454 and bolstered with 19,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTLO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.60B. As of this moment, Portillo’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTLO has reached a high of $28.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 782.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 510.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.75M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTLO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 5.24M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 11.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $156.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.4M to a low estimate of $152.96M. As of the current estimate, Portillo’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.48M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.58M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $696.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $665.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $681.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587.1M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $772.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $799.5M and the low estimate is $739.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.