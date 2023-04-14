A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

The price of Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) closed at $12.01 in the last session, up 0.17% from day before closing price of $11.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4211736 shares were traded. SUMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Sayar Ramin sold 21,812 shares for $11.84 per share. The transaction valued at 258,320 led to the insider holds 735,495 shares of the business.

Grierson Stewart sold 10,842 shares of SUMO for $128,402 on Mar 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 413,678 shares after completing the transaction at $11.84 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McDonald Lynne Doherty, who serves as the President WWD Field Operations of the company, sold 9,803 shares for $11.84 each. As a result, the insider received 116,097 and left with 456,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUMO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.47B and an Enterprise Value of 1.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has reached a high of $12.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUMO traded on average about 3.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.76M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUMO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 4.04M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $80.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.11M to a low estimate of $80.11M. As of the current estimate, Sumo Logic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.86M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.52M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.52M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $344.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $344.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $300.67M, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $385.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.2M and the low estimate is $385.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.