Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $102.56 in the prior trading day, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) closed at $103.61, up 1.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4778573 shares were traded. ABT stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $117.

On October 26, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $118.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 18, 2022, with a $118 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MANNING JOSEPH J sold 1,339 shares for $100.70 per share. The transaction valued at 134,837 led to the insider holds 62,323 shares of the business.

Ahlberg Gregory A sold 1,317 shares of ABT for $132,622 on Mar 01. The SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT now owns 38,420 shares after completing the transaction at $100.70 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Funck, Jr. Robert E., who serves as the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 1,264 shares for $100.70 each. As a result, the insider received 127,285 and left with 218,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABT now has a Market Capitalization of 179.51B and an Enterprise Value of 187.06B. As of this moment, Abbott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has reached a high of $124.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.6M with a Short Ratio of 12.60M, compared to 13.93M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ABT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.92, compared to 2.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53. The current Payout Ratio is 47.60% for ABT, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 10000:4798 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $9.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.9B to a low estimate of $9.5B. As of the current estimate, Abbott Laboratories’s year-ago sales were $11.89B, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.84B, a decrease of -12.60% over than the figure of -$19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.56B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.65B, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.44B and the low estimate is $40.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.