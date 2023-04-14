An average trading volume for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $66.07 in the prior trading day, Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) closed at $66.36, up 0.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836629 shares were traded. ADC stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 216.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $78.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $78.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Erlich Craig bought 4,898 shares for $16.25 per share. The transaction valued at 79,592 led to the insider holds 4,898 shares of the business.

RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought 11,000 shares of ADC for $785,180 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 268,816 shares after completing the transaction at $71.38 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.06B and an Enterprise Value of 8.14B. As of this moment, Agree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADC has reached a high of $80.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 789.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.15M. Shares short for ADC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 5.37M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ADC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.81, compared to 2.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $120.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.78M to a low estimate of $109.4M. As of the current estimate, Agree Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $98.34M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.82M, an increase of 18.10% less than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.6M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $547.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $439M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $503.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.81M, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $573.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $673.48M and the low estimate is $446.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.