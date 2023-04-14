An average trading volume for Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $8.42 in the prior trading day, Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) closed at $8.43, up 0.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1411500 shares were traded. CVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.50.

On March 08, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when NEWMAN WILLIAM J III sold 3,713 shares for $8.39 per share. The transaction valued at 31,152 led to the insider holds 292,350 shares of the business.

NEWMAN WILLIAM J III sold 108 shares of CVT for $801 on Feb 14. The insider now owns 296,063 shares after completing the transaction at $7.42 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, FRANKOLA JIM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,800 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,570 and bolstered with 77,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.11B and an Enterprise Value of 4.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVT has reached a high of $8.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 485.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 465.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 2.07M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $162.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $166.2M to a low estimate of $160M. As of the current estimate, Cvent Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $137.36M, an estimated increase of 18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.49M, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $739.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $734.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $736.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.56M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $863.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $873.94M and the low estimate is $857.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.