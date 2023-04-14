An average trading volume for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $31.14 in the prior trading day, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) closed at $30.00, down -3.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1152571 shares were traded. CVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Underperform to Sector Perform on January 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.24B and an Enterprise Value of 4.33B. As of this moment, CVR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVI has reached a high of $41.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 977.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 907.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.52M. Shares short for CVI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.09M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 10.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CVI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.70, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.9 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, CVR Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B, a decrease of -25.90% less than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.22B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.9B, down -15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.32B and the low estimate is $7.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.