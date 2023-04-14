An average trading volume for Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) closed at $9.38 in the last session, up 0.32% from day before closing price of $9.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2779235 shares were traded. MNTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNTV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 169.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $18.50.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Lurie Alexander J sold 6,497 shares for $9.25 per share. The transaction valued at 60,097 led to the insider holds 1,452,037 shares of the business.

Blum Lora D sold 5,038 shares of MNTV for $36,291 on Feb 21. The Chief Legal Officer & Secty now owns 167,407 shares after completing the transaction at $7.20 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Lurie Alexander J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 13,464 shares for $7.76 each. As a result, the insider received 104,463 and left with 1,458,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNTV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.41B and an Enterprise Value of 1.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTV has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNTV traded on average about 3.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 148.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.25M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 9.89M, compared to 5.34M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $118.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.39M to a low estimate of $118M. As of the current estimate, Momentive Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.99M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.14M, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.39M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $503.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $488M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $495.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $480.92M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $538.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $562.62M and the low estimate is $518.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.