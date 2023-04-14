An average trading volume for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) closed at $11.97 in the last session, down -0.42% from day before closing price of $12.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564064 shares were traded. NZF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NZF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when LAMB DAVID J bought 6,000 shares for $11.66 per share. The transaction valued at 69,960 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

TOTH TERENCE J bought 2,150 shares of NZF for $25,897 on Nov 28. The Trustee now owns 3,450 shares after completing the transaction at $12.04 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NZF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NZF has reached a high of $13.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NZF traded on average about 485.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 462.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 165.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.38M. Shares short for NZF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 99.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 82.52k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NZF is 0.20, which was 0.73 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.22.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.