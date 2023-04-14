An average trading volume for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) closed at $35.19 in the last session, down -0.03% from day before closing price of $35.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157268 shares were traded. UNVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UNVR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 21, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 25,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 875,000 led to the insider holds 134,933 shares of the business.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 6,970 shares of UNVR for $225,535 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 159,933 shares after completing the transaction at $32.36 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $32.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,645,430 and left with 159,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNVR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.55B and an Enterprise Value of 7.83B. As of this moment, Univar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has reached a high of $35.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UNVR traded on average about 2.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 159.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UNVR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 3.26M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.74B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of the current estimate, Univar Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.88B, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.78B, a decrease of -8.00% over than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.48B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.1B and the low estimate is $10.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.