An investigation into The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s technical aspects

The price of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) closed at $39.17 in the last session, down -0.28% from day before closing price of $39.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5717449 shares were traded. KHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On November 15, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $39.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Torres Flavio sold 250,571 shares for $39.58 per share. The transaction valued at 9,918,452 led to the insider holds 188,983 shares of the business.

Werneck Melissa sold 3,500 shares of KHC for $148,365 on Jan 09. The EVP & Global Chief People Ofcr now owns 266,583 shares after completing the transaction at $42.39 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Lima Marcos Eloi, who serves as the EVP & Glb Chief Procurement Of of the company, sold 23,939 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 957,658 and left with 173,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KHC now has a Market Capitalization of 48.16B and an Enterprise Value of 67.19B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has reached a high of $44.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KHC traded on average about 6.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 781.63M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KHC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.29M with a Short Ratio of 16.29M, compared to 17.55M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KHC is 1.60, which was 1.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.91.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.51B to a low estimate of $6.35B. As of the current estimate, The Kraft Heinz Company’s year-ago sales were $6.04B, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.88B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.76B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.48B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.26B and the low estimate is $27.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.