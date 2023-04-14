An overall feel about ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) closed at $7.31 down -2.79% from its previous closing price of $7.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6472483 shares were traded. ASX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.30 to $8.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASX now has a Market Capitalization of 15.60B and an Enterprise Value of 19.68B. As of this moment, ASE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASX has reached a high of $7.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASX has traded an average of 5.97M shares per day and 5.17M over the past ten days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51B. Shares short for ASX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.27M, compared to 5.79M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASX is 0.47, from 0.00 in the trailing year. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ASX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 02, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.43B to a low estimate of $4.24B. As of the current estimate, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $5.18B, an estimated decrease of -16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.85B, a decrease of -11.00% over than the figure of -$16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.77B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.39B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.23B and the low estimate is $23.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.