An overall feel about Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) closed at $17.81 up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $17.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533690 shares were traded. ELME stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Elme Communities’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 183.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 127.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELME now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 2.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELME has reached a high of $25.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ELME has traded an average of 530.69K shares per day and 552.5k over the past ten days. A total of 87.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ELME as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 2.23M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ELME is 0.72, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.41.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $56.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $57M to a low estimate of $56.25M. As of the current estimate, Elme Communities’s year-ago sales were $47.8M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.33M, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.38M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $248M and the low estimate is $239.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.