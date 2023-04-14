An overall feel about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) closed at $115.77 up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $115.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12393536 shares were traded. XOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Exxon Mobil Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on April 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $135 from $140 previously.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Talley Darrin L sold 2,500 shares for $115.50 per share. The transaction valued at 288,750 led to the insider holds 31,772 shares of the business.

Fox Leonard M. sold 12,000 shares of XOM for $1,256,194 on Dec 15. The Vice President and Controller now owns 188,497 shares after completing the transaction at $104.68 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Talley Darrin L, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 34,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XOM now has a Market Capitalization of 469.59B and an Enterprise Value of 481.14B. As of this moment, Exxon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOM has reached a high of $119.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XOM has traded an average of 16.97M shares per day and 15.08M over the past ten days. A total of 4.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.07B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XOM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 35.23M with a Short Ratio of 35.23M, compared to 32.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for XOM is 3.64, from 3.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.32. The current Payout Ratio is 26.70% for XOM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.34 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.44, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.03 and $8.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.31. EPS for the following year is $9.94, with 24 analysts recommending between $12.87 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $83.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $98.76B to a low estimate of $60.42B. As of the current estimate, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $90.5B, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.98B, a decrease of -26.50% less than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $108.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.98B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $583.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $367.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $413.68B, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $359.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $510.49B and the low estimate is $261.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.