An overall feel about Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Garrett Motion Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.18, down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $8.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632628 shares were traded. GTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on June 03, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTX now has a Market Capitalization of 534.31M and an Enterprise Value of 1.49B. As of this moment, Garrett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTX has reached a high of $8.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTX traded 192.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 250.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.29M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 5.36M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.17% and a Short% of Float of 30.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $922M. It ranges from a high estimate of $922M to a low estimate of $922M. As of the current estimate, Garrett Motion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $901M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $950M, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $950M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $950M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.98B and the low estimate is $3.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.