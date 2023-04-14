An overall feel about Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s stock clocked out at $2.37, down -2.87% from its previous closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15979086 shares were traded. LYG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

To gain a deeper understanding of LYG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYG now has a Market Capitalization of 40.72B. As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $2.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1892.

It appears that LYG traded 11.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.58B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.79M with a Short Ratio of 10.79M, compared to 11.53M on Feb 27, 2023.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, LYG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%. The current Payout Ratio is 21.15% for LYG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

