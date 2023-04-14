An overall feel about O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, O-I Glass Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.65, up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $22.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809790 shares were traded. OI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $34 from $20 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $24.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Torno Vitaliano sold 17,299 shares for $22.22 per share. The transaction valued at 384,306 led to the insider holds 158,010 shares of the business.

AUJOUANNET ARNAUD sold 2,510 shares of OI for $56,049 on Feb 07. The SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing now owns 55,368 shares after completing the transaction at $22.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B and an Enterprise Value of 7.45B. As of this moment, O-I’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OI has reached a high of $23.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OI traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 935.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.58M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 2.6M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.7, with 9 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.83B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, O-I Glass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.69B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.86B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.72B and the low estimate is $7.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.