Analysis of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR): Selected Notes

The closing price of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) was $60.04 for the day, up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $59.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378344 shares were traded. EQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 418.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On January 17, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when HABEN MARY KAY sold 3,354 shares for $66.23 per share. The transaction valued at 222,135 led to the insider holds 6,857 shares of the business.

Brackenridge Alexander sold 3,325 shares of EQR for $220,381 on Feb 14. The Executive Vice President & CIO now owns 33,131 shares after completing the transaction at $66.28 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Garechana Robert, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,519 shares for $66.28 each. As a result, the insider received 166,959 and left with 21,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQR now has a Market Capitalization of 22.82B and an Enterprise Value of 30.54B. As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQR has reached a high of $94.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.89.

Shares Statistics:

EQR traded an average of 2.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 377.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.23M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 6.43M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.50, EQR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 120.40% for EQR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $716.1M to a low estimate of $681.43M. As of the current estimate, Equity Residential’s year-ago sales were $653.35M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $712.25M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $729.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $690.66M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.