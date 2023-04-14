Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL): Selected Notes

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) closed the day trading at $40.15 down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $40.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2143937 shares were traded. HRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HRL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 181.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $38.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on March 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Murano Elsa A sold 6,000 shares for $40.50 per share. The transaction valued at 243,000 led to the insider holds 102,698 shares of the business.

Prado Becerra Jose Luis sold 5,200 shares of HRL for $202,872 on Mar 27. The Director now owns 18,410 shares after completing the transaction at $39.01 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Connor Patrick J, who serves as the GROUP VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 1,577 shares for $46.88 each. As a result, the insider received 73,930 and left with 22,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRL now has a Market Capitalization of 22.05B and an Enterprise Value of 24.73B. As of this moment, Hormel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRL has reached a high of $55.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HRL traded about 2.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HRL traded about 2.68M shares per day. A total of 546.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HRL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.2M with a Short Ratio of 10.20M, compared to 9.11M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Dividends & Splits

HRL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.10, up from 1.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01. The current Payout Ratio is 58.00% for HRL, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Hormel Foods Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.1B, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1B, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.97B.

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.11B and the low estimate is $12.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.