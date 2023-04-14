Analysis of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM): Selected Notes

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) closed the day trading at $59.46 up 0.17% from the previous closing price of $59.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581135 shares were traded. IRDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IRDM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $45 from $48 previously.

On February 22, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $47.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when McBride Suzanne E. sold 7,512 shares for $60.73 per share. The transaction valued at 456,204 led to the insider holds 127,739 shares of the business.

WEST BARRY sold 4,564 shares of IRDM for $276,122 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 52,455 shares after completing the transaction at $60.50 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Scheimreif Scott, who serves as the EVP-Government Programs of the company, sold 96,348 shares for $59.79 each. As a result, the insider received 5,760,647 and left with 138,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRDM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.51B and an Enterprise Value of 8.83B. As of this moment, Iridium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 887.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 237.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 88.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRDM has reached a high of $65.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRDM traded about 662.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRDM traded about 486.68k shares per day. A total of 126.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRDM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 3.78M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Dividends & Splits

IRDM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $188.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.85M to a low estimate of $185.1M. As of the current estimate, Iridium Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $168.22M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.25M, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.57M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $805.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $780.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $791.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.03M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $840.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $894.64M and the low estimate is $809.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.