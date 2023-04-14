Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ): Selected Notes

The closing price of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) was $39.32 for the day, up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $39.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13485608 shares were traded. VZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $44.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on October 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Silliman Craig L. sold 3,340 shares for $39.21 per share. The transaction valued at 130,961 led to the insider holds 73,015 shares of the business.

Silliman Craig L. sold 3,342 shares of VZ for $126,996 on Mar 27. The EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services now owns 76,355 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Malady Kyle, who serves as the EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business of the company, sold 6,226 shares for $36.69 each. As a result, the insider received 228,432 and left with 67,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VZ now has a Market Capitalization of 165.69B and an Enterprise Value of 339.42B. As of this moment, Verizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 60.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has reached a high of $55.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.68.

Shares Statistics:

VZ traded an average of 19.65M shares per day over the past three months and 17.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VZ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 34.73M with a Short Ratio of 34.73M, compared to 35.9M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.59, VZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.61. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.73. The current Payout Ratio is 50.90% for VZ, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1000000:937889 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.86 and $4.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $4.72, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.29B to a low estimate of $33.14B. As of the current estimate, Verizon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.55B, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.97B, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.29B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136.84B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $141.79B and the low estimate is $134.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.