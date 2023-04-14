Are analysts optimistic about Chimera Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:CIM) stock?

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) closed the day trading at $5.54 up 0.54% from the previous closing price of $5.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1459856 shares were traded. CIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 10, 2020, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $10 from $9 previously.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 21, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -30.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIM has reached a high of $10.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIM traded about 1.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIM traded about 1.66M shares per day. A total of 231.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.63M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CIM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.85M with a Short Ratio of 10.85M, compared to 9.2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Dividends & Splits

CIM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 1.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.03.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $81.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.6M to a low estimate of $77.64M. As of the current estimate, Chimera Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $137.7M, an estimated decrease of -40.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.84M, a decrease of -27.40% over than the figure of -$40.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.36M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $358M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $439.83M, down -21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $392.2M and the low estimate is $362.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.