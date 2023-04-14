Are analysts optimistic about PPG Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PPG) stock?

The closing price of PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) was $139.29 for the day, up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $138.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1764332 shares were traded. PPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PPG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $130.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $128 to $129.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when MCGARRY MICHAEL H sold 61,867 shares for $129.96 per share. The transaction valued at 8,040,427 led to the insider holds 183,645 shares of the business.

Foulkes Anne M. sold 21,757 shares of PPG for $2,791,985 on Jan 24. The Sr. VP and General Counsel now owns 10,577 shares after completing the transaction at $128.33 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Liebert Rebecca B., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 30,086 shares for $129.90 each. As a result, the insider received 3,908,273 and left with 24,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPG now has a Market Capitalization of 32.79B and an Enterprise Value of 39.27B. As of this moment, PPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPG has reached a high of $141.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.43.

Shares Statistics:

PPG traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 235.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.40M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PPG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 2.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.42, PPG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 55.70% for PPG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 14, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.62 and $6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.87. EPS for the following year is $7.96, with 25 analysts recommending between $9.24 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55B to a low estimate of $4.19B. As of the current estimate, PPG Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.31B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.78B, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.47B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.65B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20B and the low estimate is $18.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.