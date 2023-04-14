Are analysts optimistic about The Hershey Company’s (NYSE:HSY) stock?

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) closed the day trading at $258.00 down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $258.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738481 shares were traded. HSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $258.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $256.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HSY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 113.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $255.

On March 24, 2023, Mizuho reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $222 to $235.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $245.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Arway Pamela M sold 188 shares for $259.20 per share. The transaction valued at 48,730 led to the insider holds 15,543 shares of the business.

Reiman Jason sold 150 shares of HSY for $38,880 on Apr 10. The SVP Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 15,875 shares after completing the transaction at $259.20 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Grover Rohit, who serves as the President, International of the company, sold 3,210 shares for $252.00 each. As a result, the insider received 808,920 and left with 18,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSY now has a Market Capitalization of 52.94B and an Enterprise Value of 57.60B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSY has reached a high of $261.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $201.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 243.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 230.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HSY traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HSY traded about 824.19k shares per day. A total of 205.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HSY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 2.76M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Dividends & Splits

HSY’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.14, up from 3.87 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 48.40% for HSY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.74 and a low estimate of $2.51, while EPS last year was $2.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.46 and $9.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.41. EPS for the following year is $10.08, with 19 analysts recommending between $10.26 and $9.74.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.94B to a low estimate of $2.86B. As of the current estimate, The Hershey Company’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.56B, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.82B and the low estimate is $11.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.