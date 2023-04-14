Are analysts optimistic about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) stock?

The closing price of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) was $121.41 for the day, up 1.43% from the previous closing price of $119.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4849960 shares were traded. PNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on April 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $125 from $157 previously.

On March 13, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $175.

Odeon Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $176.27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Fallon Kieran John bought 1,000 shares for $125.45 per share. The transaction valued at 125,450 led to the insider holds 12,046 shares of the business.

Lyons Michael P. sold 5,800 shares of PNC for $751,992 on Mar 14. The Executive Vice President now owns 189,834 shares after completing the transaction at $129.65 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, DEMCHAK WILLIAM S, who serves as the President/CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $129.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 129,698 and bolstered with 525,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNC now has a Market Capitalization of 48.89B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNC has reached a high of $183.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.42.

Shares Statistics:

PNC traded an average of 3.54M shares per day over the past three months and 3.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 406.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PNC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 5.22M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.75, PNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.05. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for PNC, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4 and a low estimate of $3.19, while EPS last year was $3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.59, with high estimates of $4.04 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.11 and $11.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.39. EPS for the following year is $14.41, with 23 analysts recommending between $16.46 and $11.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.69B to a low estimate of $5.54B. As of the current estimate, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.69B, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.66B, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.51B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.12B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.77B and the low estimate is $21.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.