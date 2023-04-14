Are analysts optimistic about uniQure N.V.’s (NASDAQ:QURE) stock?

The closing price of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) was $19.52 for the day, up 5.68% from the previous closing price of $18.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636739 shares were traded. QURE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QURE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

On May 21, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Kapusta Matthew C sold 2,521 shares for $21.39 per share. The transaction valued at 53,924 led to the insider holds 468,743 shares of the business.

CALOZ PIERRE sold 990 shares of QURE for $21,117 on Mar 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 113,135 shares after completing the transaction at $21.33 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, KLEMT CHRISTIAN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 986 shares for $21.36 each. As a result, the insider received 21,061 and left with 134,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QURE now has a Market Capitalization of 881.39M and an Enterprise Value of 671.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QURE has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.08.

Shares Statistics:

QURE traded an average of 548.38K shares per day over the past three months and 564.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.29M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QURE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 3.61M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of -$1.8, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of -$1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$5.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.59. EPS for the following year is -$3.51, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.44 and -$5.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QURE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $272.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.92M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.