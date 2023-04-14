Are CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) closed at $189.93 down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $191.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1364839 shares were traded. CME stock price reached its highest trading level at $192.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CME Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 205.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $212 to $200.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $220.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 195 shares for $186.45 per share. The transaction valued at 36,337 led to the insider holds 250,063 shares of the business.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 298 shares of CME for $55,195 on Mar 27. The Director now owns 249,869 shares after completing the transaction at $185.32 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13 shares for $185.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,433 and bolstered with 2,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CME now has a Market Capitalization of 68.92B and an Enterprise Value of 69.54B. As of this moment, CME’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CME has reached a high of $234.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 185.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 184.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CME has traded an average of 1.89M shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 358.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CME as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 4.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CME is 4.40, from 4.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 54.00% for CME, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $2.1, while EPS last year was $2.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.2 and $8.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.61. EPS for the following year is $8.84, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.52 and $8.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.38B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, CME Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.02B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.79B and the low estimate is $5.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.