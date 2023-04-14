Are Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Moody’s Corporation’s stock clocked out at $303.90, up 1.92% from its previous closing price of $298.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620332 shares were traded. MCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $304.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $297.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $324.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when GOGGINS JOHN J sold 8,400 shares for $302.62 per share. The transaction valued at 2,541,987 led to the insider holds 8,587 shares of the business.

Sullivan Caroline sold 483 shares of MCO for $146,582 on Mar 06. The SVP-Corporate Controller now owns 1,491 shares after completing the transaction at $303.48 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, MCDANIEL RAYMOND W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $295.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,950,000 and left with 82,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCO now has a Market Capitalization of 54.86B and an Enterprise Value of 60.86B. As of this moment, Moody’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCO has reached a high of $339.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 300.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 288.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCO traded 878.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 623.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.37M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.80, MCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 37.50% for MCO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.72 and a low estimate of $1.74, while EPS last year was $2.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.25, with high estimates of $2.55 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.84 and $8.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.28. EPS for the following year is $11.16, with 20 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $9.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Moody’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.69B and the low estimate is $6.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.