As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) offers stability

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) closed the day trading at $13.21 down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $13.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3968999 shares were traded. AEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $16 from $18 previously.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Rempell Michael R sold 2,967 shares for $13.56 per share. The transaction valued at 40,233 led to the insider holds 172,003 shares of the business.

Rempell Michael R sold 5,761 shares of AEO for $76,794 on Mar 31. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 172,003 shares after completing the transaction at $13.33 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Rempell Michael R, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 12,510 shares for $13.13 each. As a result, the insider received 164,256 and left with 172,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.80B and an Enterprise Value of 4.00B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEO has reached a high of $18.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEO traded about 3.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEO traded about 3.68M shares per day. A total of 191.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.78% stake in the company. Shares short for AEO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.75M with a Short Ratio of 14.75M, compared to 13.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.54% and a Short% of Float of 12.63%.

Dividends & Splits

AEO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.11. The current Payout Ratio is 68.20% for AEO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.99B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.45B and the low estimate is $5.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.