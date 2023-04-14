As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) offers stability

The closing price of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) was $135.17 for the day, up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $134.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680226 shares were traded. CBOE stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBOE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $144 from $159 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $130.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on October 12, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Schell Brian N sold 3,997 shares for $129.00 per share. The transaction valued at 515,613 led to the insider holds 9,577 shares of the business.

Schell Brian N sold 4,701 shares of CBOE for $592,138 on Feb 17. The EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER now owns 9,577 shares after completing the transaction at $125.96 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Griebenow Jill, who serves as the SVP, CAO of the company, sold 400 shares for $128.00 each. As a result, the insider received 51,200 and left with 7,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBOE now has a Market Capitalization of 14.14B and an Enterprise Value of 15.49B. As of this moment, Cboe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBOE has reached a high of $137.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.39.

Shares Statistics:

CBOE traded an average of 699.85K shares per day over the past three months and 581.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBOE as of Aug 30, 2018 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 2.58M on Jul 30, 2018. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.96, CBOE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.40.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.8 and $6.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.24. EPS for the following year is $7.58, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.03 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $492.12M to a low estimate of $465M. As of the current estimate, Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $418.1M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $469.87M, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $479M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $453.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBOE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.